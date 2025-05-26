Sign up
Previous
Photo 2658
Crossing at the crosswalk
These geese were teaching their goslings to cross the street at the corner where people have to stop for a stop sign, instead of in the middle of the block. A good lesson in safety!
26th May 2025
26th May 25
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
street
,
crossing
,
geese
,
riverwslk
katy
ace
Sweet shot of them and how incredibly smart!
May 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How very sweet and also smart of the goose family !
May 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
May 27th, 2025
