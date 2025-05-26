Previous
Crossing at the crosswalk by louannwarren
Photo 2658

Crossing at the crosswalk

These geese were teaching their goslings to cross the street at the corner where people have to stop for a stop sign, instead of in the middle of the block. A good lesson in safety!
Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
Sweet shot of them and how incredibly smart!
May 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How very sweet and also smart of the goose family !
May 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
May 27th, 2025  
