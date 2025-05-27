Sign up
Photo 2659
“Cake!”
I had to add the second shot of the goose family. They were headed towards the cake shop. ☺️ That wild public art install kind of overpowers the scene.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3009
photos
101
followers
72
following
729% complete
View this month »
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th May 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
shop
,
geese
,
riverwalk
Danette Thompson
ace
That art is wild!
May 29th, 2025
