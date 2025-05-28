Previous
Next
A yucca at the botanical gardrn by louannwarren
Photo 2660

A yucca at the botanical gardrn

Even though they thrive in desert (dry) conditions, the yuccas here have enjoyed the rains we’ve had. They really stand out in landscaping.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact