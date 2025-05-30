Previous
It’s cool in the shade by louannwarren
Photo 2662

It’s cool in the shade

When I walked around the grapevine botanic garden the sun was merciless, already, and it’s not even summer yet. I’m going to have to find a wide brim hat for my garden walks!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Lou Ann

