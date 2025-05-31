Previous
The oak leaf hydrangea bed by louannwarren
Photo 2663

The oak leaf hydrangea bed

They were so pretty, whether close up or far away. The trees offer some shade which the hydrangeas love.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact