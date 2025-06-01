Previous
The Old Alton Bridge by louannwarren
The Old Alton Bridge

I revisited this historic 1884 iron truss bridge to take a ohoto with the trees leafed out. I must say it looks a lot better in the spring.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely pic!
June 2nd, 2025  
