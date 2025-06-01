Sign up
Photo 2664
The Old Alton Bridge
I revisited this historic 1884 iron truss bridge to take a ohoto with the trees leafed out. I must say it looks a lot better in the spring.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3013
photos
101
followers
72
following
729% complete
View this month »
Tags
bridge
,
old
,
trees
,
spring
,
alton
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely pic!
June 2nd, 2025
