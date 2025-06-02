Previous
Next
Our lunchtime companion by louannwarren
Photo 2665

Our lunchtime companion

This blackbird sat right by my friend and I all during our lunch.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
He looks very nice sitting on the red chair!
June 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact