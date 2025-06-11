Previous
Lake life by louannwarren
Photo 2674

Lake life

This Snowy Egret put on quite a show, looking for an early morning bite to eat.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
June 27th, 2025  
