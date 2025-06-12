Previous
Next
Time for breakfast by louannwarren
Photo 2675

Time for breakfast

Alas, he came up empty handed, or is it empty beaked?!
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact