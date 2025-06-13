Previous
Sayonara by louannwarren
Photo 2676

Sayonara

He decided to look for breakfast across the cove.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Maggiemae ace
Love the title.....While "sayonara" does mean "goodbye" in Japanese, it's often used to indicate a more permanent or significant separation, similar to "farewell" in English. It's not typically used in casual everyday goodbyes like leaving a place or ending a phone call" We are left with the description we understand here!
June 27th, 2025  
