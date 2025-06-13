Sign up
Photo 2676
Sayonara
He decided to look for breakfast across the cove.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th June 2025 8:38am
Tags
flight
egret
Maggiemae
ace
Love the title.....While "sayonara" does mean "goodbye" in Japanese, it's often used to indicate a more permanent or significant separation, similar to "farewell" in English. It's not typically used in casual everyday goodbyes like leaving a place or ending a phone call" We are left with the description we understand here!
June 27th, 2025
