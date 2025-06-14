Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2677
No doubt about the name of this park
The rock jetties on this park’s shoreline show why the park is named Rockledge park. This one is by far the prettiest.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3037
photos
99
followers
71
following
736% complete
View this month »
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th June 2025 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
lake
,
grapevine
,
rockledge
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close