The women of the family by louannwarren
Photo 2674

The women of the family

We are sisters, nieces, daughters, all together to honor my brother in law who passed away June 10. When I looked at this photo I realized that 6 of us are widows now, 6 good men are no longer with us.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Lou Ann

