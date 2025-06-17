Previous
Well respected and loved by louannwarren
Photo 2676

Well respected and loved

My niece put a few of the many awards my brother in law received throughout his life on the memory table at his funeral reception. He was a much revered man, we will miss him so.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Lou Ann

