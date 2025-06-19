Previous
Spinach noodle lasagna, anyone? by louannwarren
Photo 2678

Spinach noodle lasagna, anyone?

The chef at this restaurant has to be from Italy. His food is amazing. My friends and I stayed a long time, the ambience reminded me of the sidewalk cafes in Italy, we could have stayed all day.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Photo Details

