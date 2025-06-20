Sign up
Photo 2679
Picture perfect clouds
A beautiful, hot day!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3033
photos
99
followers
71
following
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th June 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
summerfield
ace
your scenery has a vintage feel. i love it. aces!
June 26th, 2025
