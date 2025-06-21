Previous
The hibiscus can’t handle our wind by louannwarren
Photo 2677

The hibiscus can’t handle our wind

When I moved to Dallas from windy West Texas in 1969 Dallas had very little wind. Now the wind blows every day! The hibiscus petals are no match for it.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
733% complete

View this month

