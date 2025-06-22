Sign up
Photo 2678
The joys of pool ownership
This young skunk must have fallen in the pool while trying to get a drink. Alas he could not find his way out. I’ve seen squirrels fall in, they go to the steps and hop out.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3028
photos
99
followers
71
following
733% complete
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2025 6:59am
Tags
pool
,
skunk
julia
ace
Oh dear.. You will have to put a bowl of water out for them..
June 24th, 2025
