The joys of pool ownership by louannwarren
Photo 2678

The joys of pool ownership

This young skunk must have fallen in the pool while trying to get a drink. Alas he could not find his way out. I’ve seen squirrels fall in, they go to the steps and hop out.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Lou Ann

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh dear.. You will have to put a bowl of water out for them..
June 24th, 2025  
