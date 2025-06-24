Previous
Morning shadows by louannwarren
Morning shadows

The scene by my eye doctor’s office. This is a stand of Mesquite trees, I loved the long tree shadows.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
