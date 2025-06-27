Previous
The Lotus Pond #2 by louannwarren
Photo 2690

The Lotus Pond #2

They are elegant flowers and leaves/pads.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Very pretty!
June 28th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Such beautiful flowers...I love their seed pods too
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact