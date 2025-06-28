Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2691
The Lotus Pond #3
The lotuses have really flourished this year. It was hard to get a shot with the water not being covered by flowers and pads.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3041
photos
99
followers
71
following
737% complete
View this month »
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th June 2025 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
temple
,
baptist
,
pond
,
lotus
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close