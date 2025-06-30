Sign up
Previous
Photo 2693
Lotus Pond #5
Katy
@grammyn
offered that cropping out the flower on the right (Lotus Pond #4) would be nice. She was right! Thank you Katy.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3042
photos
99
followers
71
following
737% complete
View this month »
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th June 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
temple
,
baptist
,
pond
,
lotus
,
#5
