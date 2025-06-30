Previous
Lotus Pond #5 by louannwarren
Photo 2693

Lotus Pond #5

Katy @grammyn offered that cropping out the flower on the right (Lotus Pond #4) would be nice. She was right! Thank you Katy.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact