Photo 2694
Alan our “mad scientist”
My good friend in California made wine for several years. He loved his lab scientist coat and wore it when he was in the winery. Because of his hail we dubbed him our mad scientist. This photo from the archives is for the word of the day, jacket.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3043
photos
99
followers
71
following
738% complete
2694
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
There is a science to wine making- good one from the archives!
July 1st, 2025
