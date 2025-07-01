Previous
Alan our “mad scientist” by louannwarren
Alan our “mad scientist”

My good friend in California made wine for several years. He loved his lab scientist coat and wore it when he was in the winery. Because of his hail we dubbed him our mad scientist. This photo from the archives is for the word of the day, jacket.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There is a science to wine making- good one from the archives!
July 1st, 2025  
