Previous
A frozen lemonade teddy bear in a jar by louannwarren
Photo 2695

A frozen lemonade teddy bear in a jar

At the brunch last week they served lemonade in mason jars and topped them with frozen lemonade teddy bears. For the word day jar.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Too cute
July 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! - such a stunningly gorgeous novelty way to serve this refreshing drink !
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact