Photo 2696
My sidekick
I love the humidity feature on my iWatch as much as I love the time! This for the word of the day, jewelry.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
30th June 2025 7:21am
Public
apple
watch
humidity
jewelry
feature
july25words
