Photo 2697
At the WWII Museum
I thought this war poster was perfect for the word of the day - job!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3046
photos
98
followers
70
following
738% complete
2697
Tags
poster
,
oil
,
war
,
advice
,
tankers
Pat Knowles
ace
It certainly is….& don’t we need such men & women.
July 4th, 2025
katy
ace
It is a very appropriate one for the day Lou Ann.
July 4th, 2025
