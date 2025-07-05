My sister’s address book

I’m in Lubbock visiting my sister this week. It has finally occurred to me why she always calls me to see if I have people’s addresses. She has had this address book for over 40 years and when she receives someone’s address, she tucks that piece of paper in the book, she doesn’t write the new address down. It would take a full day scrutinizing every piece of paper to find an address and honestly it might not be the current address. I know there are some long lost addresses in this book, maybe SOMEDAY I will help her organize it (maybe I won’t, smile). Family! This for the word today - journal