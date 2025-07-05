Previous
My sister’s address book by louannwarren
I’m in Lubbock visiting my sister this week. It has finally occurred to me why she always calls me to see if I have people’s addresses. She has had this address book for over 40 years and when she receives someone’s address, she tucks that piece of paper in the book, she doesn’t write the new address down. It would take a full day scrutinizing every piece of paper to find an address and honestly it might not be the current address. I know there are some long lost addresses in this book, maybe SOMEDAY I will help her organize it (maybe I won’t, smile). Family! This for the word today - journal
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Photo Details

Diana ace
A perfect find for today's word. A lovely looking book but oh so very full ;-)
July 5th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
😌
July 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh My! She’s lucky she has you to call!
July 5th, 2025  
