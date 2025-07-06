Previous
My sister and niece and Kelzie the Yorky by louannwarren
My sister and niece and Kelzie the Yorky

When I die I want to be reborn as my niece’s dog. Talk about the life of Riley! He brings her so much joy! For the word today, joy.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Lou Ann

katy ace
This looks like a couple of very joyful women ! Terrific shot of them Lou Ann
July 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 6th, 2025  
