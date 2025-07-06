Sign up
Photo 2699
My sister and niece and Kelzie the Yorky
When I die I want to be reborn as my niece’s dog. Talk about the life of Riley! He brings her so much joy! For the word today, joy.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
joy
debbie
yorky
july25words
katy
This looks like a couple of very joyful women ! Terrific shot of them Lou Ann
July 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
July 6th, 2025
