Wagyu or Prime?

The steak competition for July 4th was pretty cool. Son Nick prepared both Wagyu and Prime beef so everyone could compare the two types of meat. He had all kinds of timers, temperature probes, herbs, butter, and cast iron skillets. It was really something to watch. The Wagyu steaks won hands down; we all said we would have to buy so much equipment to duplicate his efforts it makes more sense to just have him prepare them. Smile. This for the word juicy today.