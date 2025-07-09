Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2702
I’m going with “the boulder is juxtaposed in front of the monument”.
When I visited mother’s resting place at the cemetery in Lubbock last week, they have opened a new area that has some amazing statues and truly artistic monuments. For the word today - juxtaposition.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3051
photos
98
followers
70
following
740% complete
View this month »
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th July 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scene
,
juxtaposition
,
land
,
laurel
,
july25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close