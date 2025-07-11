Sign up
Previous
Photo 2704
Eastern Cicada Killer
This fellow was so aggressive, I used my zoom lens to take his photo, I didn’t dare get close. He may have mistaken me for a cicada! He was obsessed with that particular leaf on my Turk’s Cap plant.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2704
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th July 2025 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cap
,
eastern
,
killer
,
cicada
,
turks
