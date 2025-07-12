Previous
Lewisville Lake #1 by louannwarren
Lewisville Lake #1

This lake is fairly close to my home. When I was walking early yesterday morning the sky looked like it might be good. It was a serene scene really, just me and one other walker.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Lou Ann

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous reflection fav!
July 14th, 2025  
