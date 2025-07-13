Sign up
Photo 2706
Lewisville Lake #2
A bit more color in this one.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th July 2025 7:42am
Privacy
Public
2
,
lake
,
lewisville
Babs
ace
What a lovely peaceful scene
July 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous scene and sky fav!
July 14th, 2025
