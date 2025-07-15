Previous
Lewisville Lake #4 by louannwarren
Photo 2708

Lewisville Lake #4

There’s a nice walking trail around the lake park.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana
Lovely capture and scene, how great that you waited for someone to walk into your shot.
July 15th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner
Oh that looks delightful
July 15th, 2025  
katy
Nicely composed, and perfect with this person strolling through it
July 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
July 15th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney
Would be a delightful walk Lou Ann
July 15th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and scene. Those red shoes really stand out don't they?
July 15th, 2025  
