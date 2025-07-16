Previous
Lewisville Lake #5 by louannwarren
Photo 2709

Lewisville Lake #5

Lake reflections make all the difference. The little bit of color in the sky looks so much better in the lake reflection.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact