Previous
Photo 2711
My hibiscus
This plant was a gift last year and has bloomed so beautifully this summer.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
4
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th July 2025 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hibiscus
Brian
ace
Exquisite
July 18th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous hibiscus flower. I have seen many hibiscus but never one with flowers so vivid red.
July 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2025
katy
ace
Such a pretty choice of composition for this Lou Ann! I like how it shows only part of the bloom, which is such a gorgeous color
July 18th, 2025
