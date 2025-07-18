Previous
My hibiscus by louannwarren
Photo 2711

My hibiscus

This plant was a gift last year and has bloomed so beautifully this summer.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Brian ace
Exquisite
July 18th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous hibiscus flower. I have seen many hibiscus but never one with flowers so vivid red.
July 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2025  
katy ace
Such a pretty choice of composition for this Lou Ann! I like how it shows only part of the bloom, which is such a gorgeous color
July 18th, 2025  
