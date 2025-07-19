Previous
The teaser by louannwarren
The teaser

Several times a week now my red hibiscus has one pink bloom, along with the red ones.
Lou Ann

So beautiful!
Beautiful colours
How bizarre! It still is gorgeous
Beautifully photographed
