Hanging on for dear life by louannwarren
Hanging on for dear life

The wind was really blowing this hibiscus bloom and the leafhopper assassin bug was really struggling to hang on. Clearly he’s not as tough as his name implies, you can tell from the pollen on the petals that the wind was stirring things up.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Lou Ann

Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail!
July 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch- I'm sure if he blew off he'd remember to use his wings!
July 21st, 2025  
