Previous
Photo 2713
Hanging on for dear life
The wind was really blowing this hibiscus bloom and the leafhopper assassin bug was really struggling to hang on. Clearly he’s not as tough as his name implies, you can tell from the pollen on the petals that the wind was stirring things up.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
pink
,
bug
,
hibiscus
,
assassin
,
leafhopper
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful detail!
July 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch- I'm sure if he blew off he'd remember to use his wings!
July 21st, 2025
