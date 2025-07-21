Sign up
Photo 2714
Rain is the best fertilizer
My Crepe Myrtles have loved the June rains, this one by the pool has never been prettier.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
2
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3064
photos
98
followers
70
following
743% complete
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th July 2025 9:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pool
,
june
,
rains
,
crepe
,
myrtle
Diana
ace
It sure looks gorgeous, wonderful capture and colour. Lovely bokeh too.
July 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha, we are both in praise of the rain today , It certainly has freshened things up in the garden !
July 21st, 2025
