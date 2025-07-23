Previous
Early mornings by louannwarren
Early mornings

I’m trying to walk 30 days straight, today is day 13. I walk early mornings, to avoid the extreme heat and humidity and have enjoyed the early morning light on everyone’s lawns.
Lou Ann

