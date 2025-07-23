Sign up
Photo 2715
Early mornings
I’m trying to walk 30 days straight, today is day 13. I walk early mornings, to avoid the extreme heat and humidity and have enjoyed the early morning light on everyone’s lawns.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3065
photos
98
followers
70
following
743% complete
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2025 7:23am
Tags
morning
,
early
,
walk
