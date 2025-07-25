Sign up
Photo 2718
On my walk this morning I saw - an armadillo
Armadillos really are nearsighted. This guy walked right in front of me and I’m sure he never even knew I was there. Must be deaf too. Ha!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
armadillo
katy
ace
I have seen many dead on the side of the road before and I may have seen one or two when I was in my car, but I’ve never had one walk in front of me while I was walking! What an excellent photo of him
July 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Lou Ann - how wonderful to see one so near . Glad you didn't trip in him ! A lovely shot of this unusual animal for me !
July 25th, 2025
essiesue
ace
WOW! I've never seen one. Nice shot.
July 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
July 25th, 2025
