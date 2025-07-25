Previous
On my walk this morning I saw - an armadillo by louannwarren
Photo 2718

On my walk this morning I saw - an armadillo

Armadillos really are nearsighted. This guy walked right in front of me and I’m sure he never even knew I was there. Must be deaf too. Ha!
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I have seen many dead on the side of the road before and I may have seen one or two when I was in my car, but I’ve never had one walk in front of me while I was walking! What an excellent photo of him
July 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Lou Ann - how wonderful to see one so near . Glad you didn't trip in him ! A lovely shot of this unusual animal for me !
July 25th, 2025  
essiesue ace
WOW! I've never seen one. Nice shot.
July 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact