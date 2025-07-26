Previous
Aperol Spritz by louannwarren
Photo 2719

Aperol Spritz

I decided to try an Aperol Spritz last week. When I ordered it, our waiter went behind the bar and made it. It was a good summertime drink, minimal alcohol content and very refreshing. I was just surprised that the waiter was also a bartender!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
