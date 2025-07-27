Previous
Dinosaurs and roosters by louannwarren
Photo 2720

Dinosaurs and roosters

You can buy almost anything at the local farmers market. I thought these were fun!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact