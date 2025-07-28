Sign up
Photo 2721
The Aperol Spritz
Usually made with orange liqueur, Prosecco and club soda, it was citrus-y, but not really bitter. I’ve since learned bartenders make it their own with different liqueurs, everyone likes the peach ones.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3071
photos
98
followers
70
following
745% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grapevine
,
spritz
,
aperol
Annie D
ace
fabulous colour, PoV and composition
July 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds and looks delicious ! A lovely shot ,
July 28th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Ooh!
July 28th, 2025
Denise Wood
Think I'd like to taste that :)
July 28th, 2025
