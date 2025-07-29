Previous
Today on my walk I saw this guy by louannwarren
He walked with me for a while, then when we got to his house he laid down on the sidewalk like he owned the place.
Lou Ann

katy ace
What a beautiful cat! I bet it was nice to have his company for a little while even
July 30th, 2025  
