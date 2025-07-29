Sign up
Previous
Photo 2722
Today on my walk I saw this guy
He walked with me for a while, then when we got to his house he laid down on the sidewalk like he owned the place.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
745% complete
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th July 2025 6:49am
Tags
cat
,
walk
katy
ace
What a beautiful cat! I bet it was nice to have his company for a little while even
July 30th, 2025
