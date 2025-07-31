Sign up
Evening shadows
Even though it was only 7 PM, the sun was casting long shadows through the trees. It was 100° F outside, the sun was shining through some pretty great clouds. All in all a typical summer evening in Texas.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
