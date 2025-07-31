Previous
Evening shadows by louannwarren
Photo 2723

Evening shadows

Even though it was only 7 PM, the sun was casting long shadows through the trees. It was 100° F outside, the sun was shining through some pretty great clouds. All in all a typical summer evening in Texas.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
