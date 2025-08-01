Sign up
Previous
Photo 2725
My last hibiscus bloom
I noticed yesterday there was one last bud on my hibiscus and it was pink. Today it bloomed, a little the worse for wear but still sweet. I don’t expect any more buds or blooms. Will see!
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3075
photos
98
followers
71
following
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st August 2025 9:02am
Tags
pink
,
last
,
hibiscus
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I like your processing.
August 1st, 2025
