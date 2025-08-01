Previous
My last hibiscus bloom by louannwarren
Photo 2725

My last hibiscus bloom

I noticed yesterday there was one last bud on my hibiscus and it was pink. Today it bloomed, a little the worse for wear but still sweet. I don’t expect any more buds or blooms. Will see!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like your processing.
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact