Previous
Up close and personal by louannwarren
Photo 2726

Up close and personal

There are 19 varieties of Canna Lilies, mine are generalis Australia cannas. I was trying for a Georgia Okeeffe style image with this photo.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact