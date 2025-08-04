Previous
The wind! by louannwarren
Photo 2728

The wind!

This train was blown over, off of it’s tracks, by the destructive rain and wind storm Sunday. It’s a very long train and once the first car laid over, the wind pushed the rest of the cars over. It is on a very important stretch of track west of Fort Worth, I’m sure the railroad company is scrambling to reroute all of the trains that normally travel that track. My rain gauge showed 1 1/2” of rain, it fell in 30 minutes, so a wind driven, fast moving storm. These photos are from a facebook page I follow.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Brian ace
👀Any injuries?
August 5th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
@briaan no. The locomotive did not lay over. Thank goodness.
August 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wow must have been sone wind
August 5th, 2025  
