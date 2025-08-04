The wind!

This train was blown over, off of it’s tracks, by the destructive rain and wind storm Sunday. It’s a very long train and once the first car laid over, the wind pushed the rest of the cars over. It is on a very important stretch of track west of Fort Worth, I’m sure the railroad company is scrambling to reroute all of the trains that normally travel that track. My rain gauge showed 1 1/2” of rain, it fell in 30 minutes, so a wind driven, fast moving storm. These photos are from a facebook page I follow.