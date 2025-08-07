Sign up
Previous
Photo 2731
A lovely lady
This bust was at the same tea room, I thought she was wonderful. Evidently the owner owned a vintage gift shop at one time, she brought a lot of her inventory to the tea room.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3081
photos
98
followers
71
following
748% complete
View this month »
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th August 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
room
,
lady
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 7th, 2025
katy
ace
Great shot of this really pretty piece
August 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of detail. She does look a bit sad though with those downcast eyes.
August 7th, 2025
