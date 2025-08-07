Previous
A lovely lady by louannwarren
A lovely lady

This bust was at the same tea room, I thought she was wonderful. Evidently the owner owned a vintage gift shop at one time, she brought a lot of her inventory to the tea room.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 7th, 2025  
katy ace
Great shot of this really pretty piece
August 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of detail. She does look a bit sad though with those downcast eyes.
August 7th, 2025  
