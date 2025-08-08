Sign up
Photo 2732
With an artist’s touch
I shared my photo of the bust sculpture with my friend Joan and she sent this image late last night. A nice edit I thought. I was hopeful the bust was attached to her stand by museum putty, as children dine in the tearoom!
8th August 2025
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3082
photos
98
followers
71
following
748% complete
Tags
sculpture
,
bust
,
joan
Annie D
ace
hahaha hopefully she is properly attached - a lovely edit
August 8th, 2025
