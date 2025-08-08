Previous
With an artist’s touch by louannwarren
With an artist’s touch

I shared my photo of the bust sculpture with my friend Joan and she sent this image late last night. A nice edit I thought. I was hopeful the bust was attached to her stand by museum putty, as children dine in the tearoom!
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Annie D ace
hahaha hopefully she is properly attached - a lovely edit
August 8th, 2025  
